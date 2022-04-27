Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB] fell -42.59% so far this year. What now?

Nuvation Bio Inc. [NYSE: NUVB] traded at a low on 04/26/22, posting a -12.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.88. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Nuvation Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

FDA Fast Track Designation and multiple IND applications accepted for lead candidate NUV-422.

Multiple milestones expected in 2022 for broad pipeline of potential product candidates.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5565733 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nuvation Bio Inc. stands at 6.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.91%.

The market cap for NUVB stock reached $1.09 billion, with 210.36 million shares outstanding and 121.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 906.79K shares, NUVB reached a trading volume of 5565733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUVB shares is $16.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUVB stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nuvation Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Nuvation Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvation Bio Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42.

How has NUVB stock performed recently?

Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.08. With this latest performance, NUVB shares dropped by -7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.38 for Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.27, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 7.72 for the last 200 days.

Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.86.

Nuvation Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 45.60 and a Current Ratio set at 45.60.

Insider trade positions for Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]

There are presently around $867 million, or 71.70% of NUVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUVB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 31,666,040, which is approximately -1.445% of the company’s market cap and around 27.00% of the total institutional ownership; OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 22,957,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.1 million in NUVB stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $77.54 million in NUVB stock with ownership of nearly 1.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuvation Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Nuvation Bio Inc. [NYSE:NUVB] by around 14,111,187 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 10,000,694 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 131,272,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,384,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUVB stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,238,983 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 979,193 shares during the same period.