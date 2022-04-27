Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] fell -25.14% so far this year. What now?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] slipped around -2.93 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $65.17 at the close of the session, down -4.30%. The company report on April 26, 2022 that New Resilient, Redundant Source of Secure Network Timing and Synchronization for Power Operators is Now Available.

Microchip’s GridTime™ 3000 GNSS Time Server meets rugged international environmental standards for power plants and substations.

Power plants and substations rely on high-speed communications networks to transmit critical data including operability metrics, network health, fault monitoring, power measurement and usage trends. To synchronize communications and ensure continuity across these networks, substations require secure, precise timing and synchronization to avoid false tripping and to provide accurate timestamping of substation data including system faults, power measurement data and substation status information. To assist power grid operators to meet these requirements, Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced its GridTime™ 3000 GNSS Time Server — a software-configurable solution providing substations with a new level of redundancy, security, and resiliency.

Microchip Technology Incorporated stock is now -25.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCHP Stock saw the intraday high of $67.3457 and lowest of $65.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.00, which means current price is +1.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, MCHP reached a trading volume of 5042283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $94.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $85 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $92 to $98, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MCHP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MCHP shares from 82 to 84.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 21.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MCHP stock performed recently?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -15.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.35 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.05, while it was recorded at 67.22 for the last single week of trading, and 76.46 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.42.

Return on Total Capital for MCHP is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.93. Additionally, MCHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] managed to generate an average of $17,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 20.50%.

Insider trade positions for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

There are presently around $34,249 million, or 91.00% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,734,425, which is approximately 1.678% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,993,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.01 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly -6.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 538 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 37,334,396 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 33,549,952 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 432,044,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502,929,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,516,546 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,223,383 shares during the same period.