MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] Is Currently -6.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: MEIP] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.555 during the day while it closed the day at $0.53. The company report on April 8, 2022 that MEI Pharma Announces Two Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, today announced that two posters presenting preclinical data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 for zandelisib, an orally administered phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitor, and ME-344, a tumor selective mitochondrial inhibitor.

“The preclinical data presented at AACR is supportive of the promise of our pipeline and we look forward to continuing to advance our clinical candidates in an effort to provide new therapeutic options for patients with cancer,” said Daniel P. Gold, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma Inc. stock has also loss -3.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MEIP stock has declined by -76.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -80.87% and lost -80.15% year-on date.

The market cap for MEIP stock reached $67.86 million, with 126.72 million shares outstanding and 94.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, MEIP reached a trading volume of 4299232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEIP shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEIP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for MEI Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $6 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for MEI Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $1, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on MEIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MEI Pharma Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

MEIP stock trade performance evaluation

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39. With this latest performance, MEIP shares dropped by -15.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.09 for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3536, while it was recorded at 0.5674 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3298 for the last 200 days.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -272.90 and a Gross Margin at +94.49. MEI Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -198.06.

Return on Total Capital for MEIP is now -108.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.06. Additionally, MEIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] managed to generate an average of -$665,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.MEI Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEI Pharma Inc. go to -0.10%.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $52 million, or 62.20% of MEIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEIP stocks are: BIOIMPACT CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 12,350,971, which is approximately -1.146% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 11,217,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.34 million in MEIP stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $5.28 million in MEIP stock with ownership of nearly 47.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MEI Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:MEIP] by around 16,728,486 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 4,940,491 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 70,087,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,756,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEIP stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,171,641 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,971,180 shares during the same period.