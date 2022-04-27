Market cap of SOS Limited [SOS] reaches 105.01M – now what?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.414 during the day while it closed the day at $0.39. The company report on April 12, 2022 that SOS Ltd. Announces Launch of North America Operations with Opening of its Super-Computing & Hosting Center in Wisconsin.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”) today announced launch of its Super-Computing and Hosting Center in Wisconsin.

Over the past nine months, SOS management and its US team have been diligently developing its Super-Computing and Hosting Center in Wisconsin. Currently, SOS, through its majority owned joint venture, FD LLC, has secured a power supply of 25 MW at its facility in Price County Wisconsin, which is expected to be increased to 37MW after certain system improvements are completed.

SOS Limited stock has also loss -15.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SOS stock has declined by -40.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -84.15% and lost -52.57% year-on date.

The market cap for SOS stock reached $105.01 million, with 269.25 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.03M shares, SOS reached a trading volume of 4747818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SOS Limited [SOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

SOS stock trade performance evaluation

SOS Limited [SOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.95. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -49.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.49 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6304, while it was recorded at 0.4216 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5377 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.06 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.72.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now 29.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.95. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of $39,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.

SOS Limited [SOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 13.20% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,080,352, which is approximately 952.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,786,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 million in SOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.5 million in SOS stock with ownership of nearly 3.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 19,178,786 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 4,110,939 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 6,061,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,351,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,563,763 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,901,191 shares during the same period.