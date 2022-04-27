Market cap of Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] reaches 758.22M – now what?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] loss -4.43% on the last trading session, reaching $1.51 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Management will hold a conference call to review the Company’s first quarter 2022 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-317-6003 (US/Canada) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), passcode 9027379, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. represents 446.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $758.22 million with the latest information. SENS stock price has been found in the range of $1.49 to $1.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.57M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 6172964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $3.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.34.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.21. With this latest performance, SENS shares dropped by -19.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.57 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7992, while it was recorded at 1.5800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8658 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

There are presently around $191 million, or 30.50% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,075,724, which is approximately 16.516% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,124,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.8 million in SENS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.05 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly 7.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 16,859,061 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 15,402,333 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 88,517,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,778,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,460,049 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 8,019,292 shares during the same period.