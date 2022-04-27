Market cap of Q&K International Group Limited [QK] reaches 14.21M – now what?

Q&K International Group Limited [NASDAQ: QK] gained 20.41% or 0.2 points to close at $1.18 with a heavy trading volume of 6894311 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Q&K Announces ADS Ratio Change.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Q&K” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that it will change the ratio of the American depositary shares (“ADSs”) representing its Class A ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) Class A ordinary share to one (1) ADS representing one hundred and fifty (150) Class A ordinary shares.

For the ADS holders, the change in the ADS ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-five reverse ADS split. There will be no change to the Company’s Class A ordinary shares. The effect of the ratio change on the ADS trading price on Nasdaq is expected to take place at the open of trading on March 7, 2022 (U.S. Eastern Time). ADS holders of record on the effective date will not be required to take any action in connection with the ADS ratio change. The exchange of every five (5) then-held (old) ADSs for one (1) new ADS will occur automatically with the then-held ADSs being cancelled and new ADSs being issued by the depositary bank, in each case as of the effective date for the ADS ratio change. The ADSs will continue to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “QK.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.27, the shares rose to $1.29 and dropped to $1.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QK points out that the company has recorded -70.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 219.03K shares, QK reached to a volume of 6894311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Q&K International Group Limited [QK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Q&K International Group Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for QK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for QK stock

Q&K International Group Limited [QK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.32. With this latest performance, QK shares dropped by -35.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for Q&K International Group Limited [QK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5545, while it was recorded at 1.0980 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0008 for the last 200 days.

Q&K International Group Limited [QK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Q&K International Group Limited [QK] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.40 and a Gross Margin at +8.00. Q&K International Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.93.

Q&K International Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Q&K International Group Limited [QK]

Positions in Q&K International Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Q&K International Group Limited [NASDAQ:QK] by around 374,007 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 436,287 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 803,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,614,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QK stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 373,205 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 7,045 shares during the same period.