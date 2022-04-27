Market Analysts see Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ: GMDA] price plunged by -4.61 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Gamida Cell Announces FDA Clearance of IND and Removal of Clinical Hold for NK Cell Therapy Candidate GDA-201.

Company advancing plans to begin Phase 1/2 study in patients with follicular and diffuse large B-cell lymphomas.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), the leader in the development of NAM-enabled cell therapies for patients with hematologic and solid cancers and other serious diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application and removed the clinical hold for a cryopreserved formulation of GDA-201. GDA-201 is an off-the-shelf cell therapy candidate for the treatment of patients with follicular and diffuse large B cell lymphomas. Gamida Cell expects to initiate a company-sponsored Phase 1/2 clinical study in patients with follicular and diffuse large B-cell lymphomas in 2022.

A sum of 23461606 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 434.31K shares. Gamida Cell Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.27 and dropped to a low of $2.58 until finishing in the latest session at $2.69.

The one-year GMDA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.07. The average equity rating for GMDA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMDA shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Gamida Cell Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on GMDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamida Cell Ltd. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

GMDA Stock Performance Analysis:

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.14. With this latest performance, GMDA shares dropped by -37.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.30 for Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.64, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 3.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gamida Cell Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.02.

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51 million, or 33.80% of GMDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMDA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,603,945, which is approximately -14.351% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 4,363,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.3 million in GMDA stocks shares; and ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $6.08 million in GMDA stock with ownership of nearly 0.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gamida Cell Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ:GMDA] by around 1,422,313 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 5,029,712 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 11,718,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,170,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMDA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 958,203 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,893,184 shares during the same period.