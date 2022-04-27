Market Analysts see Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] traded at a low on 04/26/22, posting a -12.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.10. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Faraday Future Announces Brembo as Brake Supplier for Upcoming FF 91 EV.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Faraday Future’s flagship vehicle FF 91 EV will come equipped with Brembo brakes when it launches later this year (currently expected in Q3).

A leader in the field of automotive brake technology, Brembo will provide the FF 91 EV with solid and consistent brake output under all conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16934107 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stands at 26.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.27%.

The market cap for FFIE stock reached $1.19 billion, with 7.41 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 16934107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIE shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has FFIE stock performed recently?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.80. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -43.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.08 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 7.37 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]

There are presently around $176 million, or 16.60% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: ANATOLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 6,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,482,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.4 million in FFIE stocks shares; and BFAM PARTNERS (CAYMAN) LTD, currently with $10.68 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 11,262,661 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,976,101 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 36,205,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,444,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,978,805 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 702,614 shares during the same period.