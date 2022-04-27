Market Analysts see Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] plunged by -$0.93 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $21.38 during the day while it closed the day at $20.55. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Bausch + Lomb Presents Data from First Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Investigational Treatment NOV03 (Perfluorohexyloctane) at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting.

NOV03 Met Both Primary Endpoints for Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease.

– Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health”), and Novaliq GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics, today announced that data from the first pivotal Phase 3 trial (GOBI) of NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane), which is being investigated as a first-in-class eye drop with a novel mechanism of action to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) associated with Meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), was presented yesterday as part of a podium presentation on April 24, 2022, at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock has also loss -7.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BHC stock has declined by -15.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.16% and lost -25.57% year-on date.

The market cap for BHC stock reached $7.66 billion, with 360.10 million shares outstanding and 339.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, BHC reached a trading volume of 7753389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $26 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on BHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BHC stock trade performance evaluation

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.18. With this latest performance, BHC shares dropped by -9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.93 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.06, while it was recorded at 21.74 for the last single week of trading, and 26.09 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.69 and a Gross Margin at +55.31. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -441.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.14.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 8.70%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,677 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 1.794% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 25,839,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $555.02 million in BHC stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $407.91 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly 23.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 29,347,243 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 22,581,873 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 212,353,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,282,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,767,594 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,004,934 shares during the same period.