Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $21

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $22.05 during the day while it closed the day at $21.94. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Mandiant M-Trends 2022 Report Provides Inside Look at the Evolving Global Cyber Threat Landscape Directly from the Frontlines.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Global median dwell time continues to decline; however, a significant number of new threat groups and malware families have emerged.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) today announced the findings of Mandiant® M-Trends® 2022, an annual report that provides timely data and insights based on Mandiant frontline investigations and remediations of high-impact cyber attacks worldwide. The 2022 report––which tracks investigation metrics between October 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021—reveals that while significant progress has been made in threat detection and response, Mandiant continues to see adversaries innovate and adapt to achieve their mission in targeted environments.

Mandiant Inc. stock has also loss -1.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MNDT stock has inclined by 50.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.33% and gained 25.09% year-on date.

The market cap for MNDT stock reached $5.19 billion, with 236.26 million shares outstanding and 228.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.29M shares, MNDT reached a trading volume of 6740249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDT shares is $20.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 142.27.

MNDT stock trade performance evaluation

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.44. With this latest performance, MNDT shares dropped by -2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.95 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.24, while it was recorded at 22.10 for the last single week of trading, and 18.58 for the last 200 days.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.52 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. Mandiant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,404 million, or 88.10% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,727,091, which is approximately -1.138% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,082,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $466.55 million in MNDT stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $354.24 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly 4.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mandiant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 36,907,118 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 28,631,002 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 133,453,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,991,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,817,236 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 18,948,907 shares during the same period.