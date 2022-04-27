Macquarie slashes price target on UiPath Inc. [PATH] – find out why.

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] traded at a high on 04/25/22, posting a 6.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.18. The company report on April 25, 2022 that UiPath Launches ‘Automation in a Box’ Managed Service on Finastra’s Cloud Platform to Deliver Automation to Banks and Credit Unions.

New offering brings power of automation to more than 8,600 financial institutions supported by Finastra.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will offer a new Automation as a Service offering on the Finastra cloud, designed to provide a managed service model for automation to Finastra’s thousands of bank, credit union, and financial institution customers. With the new offering, UiPath and its partners can design, install, deploy, run, and maintain automated processes to enable the banking sector to leverage the power of automation along with the security and compliance of cloud-based infrastructure from Finastra, a leading pure-play financial services software provider.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10725962 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UiPath Inc. stands at 8.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.40%.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $11.06 billion, with 442.78 million shares outstanding and 287.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.79M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 10725962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $37.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $60, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -36.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.67 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.54, while it was recorded at 18.88 for the last single week of trading, and 45.20 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.14 and a Gross Margin at +80.91. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57.

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $4,949 million, or 58.00% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 35,591,489, which is approximately 4.968% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 33,600,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $603.14 million in PATH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $399.26 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly 12.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

236 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 55,392,360 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 31,109,491 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 189,225,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,727,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,488,408 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 18,753,747 shares during the same period.