KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] moved down -4.00: Why It’s Important

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] loss -4.00% on the last trading session, reaching $50.88 price per share at the time. The company report on April 25, 2022 that KKR Closes $19 Billion North America Private Equity Fund.

Fund to Implement Shared Ownership Program in Majority-Owned Investments.

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the final closing of KKR North America Fund XIII (“NAX3” or the “Fund”), an over-subscribed $19 billion fund focused on pursuing opportunistic private equity investments in North America. KKR will be investing $2.0 billion of capital in the Fund alongside investors through the Firm’s balance sheet, affiliates, and employee commitments.

KKR & Co. Inc. represents 586.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.35 billion with the latest information. KKR stock price has been found in the range of $50.65 to $52.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 4860958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $81.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.40.

Trading performance analysis for KKR stock

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.84. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -13.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.57 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.05, while it was recorded at 53.49 for the last single week of trading, and 65.88 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 6.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $24,251 million, or 76.50% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,868,538, which is approximately 9.342% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,016,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in KKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.51 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 4.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 50,605,156 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 39,247,438 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 367,720,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,572,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,868,409 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 11,806,435 shares during the same period.