Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] is -31.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] gained 14.69% on the last trading session, reaching $0.35 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Kintara Therapeutics to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that President and CEO Robert E. Hoffman will present a corporate overview at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022. The conference is being held on May 3 – 5, 2022 at The Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. represents 48.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.44 million with the latest information. KTRA stock price has been found in the range of $0.30 to $0.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 8657187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for KTRA stock

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.83. With this latest performance, KTRA shares dropped by -9.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.33 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3654, while it was recorded at 0.3001 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8166 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -397.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -706.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -706.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -464.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,914,900 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.50% of KTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,417,482, which is approximately 25.892% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 663,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in KTRA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in KTRA stock with ownership of nearly 77.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KTRA] by around 1,179,098 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 2,604,619 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 130,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,914,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTRA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 560,437 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,583,979 shares during the same period.