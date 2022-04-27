Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] moved down -1.72: Why It’s Important

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] price plunged by -1.72 percent to reach at -$0.44. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Kimco Realty® Invites You to Join Its First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) will announce its first quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, April 28, 2022 before market open. You are invited to listen to our quarterly earnings conference call, which will be webcast on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET.

A sum of 4481435 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.40M shares. Kimco Realty Corporation shares reached a high of $25.855 and dropped to a low of $25.12 until finishing in the latest session at $25.18.

The one-year KIM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.81. The average equity rating for KIM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $27.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $24 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 162.80.

KIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.27, while it was recorded at 25.68 for the last single week of trading, and 23.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimco Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.77 and a Gross Margin at +40.40. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63.

KIM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,716 million, or 95.70% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,456,430, which is approximately 1.021% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,140,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in KIM stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.15 billion in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 19.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 36,064,836 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 26,408,874 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 511,909,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 574,382,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,741,804 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,990,261 shares during the same period.