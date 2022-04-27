Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Revenue clocked in at $12.68 billion, up 0.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $37.645 during the day while it closed the day at $37.05. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Accepted Amounts and Pricing of Tender Offers for Outstanding Series of its Senior Unsecured Notes.

April 21, 2022 – As part of the Company’s strategic refinancing announced on April 7, 2022, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today the aggregate principal amount accepted for purchase and the consideration payable in connection with its previously announced series of tender offers to purchase for cash (i) up to $485,000,000 aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the “2025 Maximum Amount”), of its 4.417% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), (ii) up to $924,511,297.50 aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the “2028 Maximum Amount”), of its 4.597% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”) and (iii) up to $699,124,985.44 aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the “Long Dated Maximum Amount” and, together with the 2025 Maximum Amount and the 2028 Maximum Amount, the “Maximum Amounts”), of its 5.085% Senior Notes due 2048, its 4.985% Senior Notes due 2038, its 4.500% Senior Notes due 2045 and its 4.420% Senior Notes due 2046 (collectively, the “Long Dated Notes” and, together with the 2025 Notes and the 2028 Notes, the “Notes”), subject to prioritized acceptance levels listed in the table below, for a total aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, of approximately $2.1 billion.

The table below sets forth, among other things, the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 20, 2022 (the “Early Tender Date”) and accepted for purchase in each tender offer, the proration factor for the 2025 Notes and the Total Consideration for each series of Notes, as calculated at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, today, April 21, 2022.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock has also loss -1.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KDP stock has declined by -2.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.58% and gained 0.52% year-on date.

The market cap for KDP stock reached $53.98 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 847.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, KDP reached a trading volume of 7725804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $40.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $36 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $39, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on KDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 36.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KDP stock trade performance evaluation

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.26 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.74, while it was recorded at 37.37 for the last single week of trading, and 36.20 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 6.72%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,857 million, or 51.40% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 68,289,747, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 57,892,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.94 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly 1.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 87,836,563 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 46,985,112 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 585,205,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 720,027,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,891,946 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 13,156,880 shares during the same period.