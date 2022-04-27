JP Morgan slashes price target on DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] – find out why.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] closed the trading session at $6.91 on 04/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.865, while the highest price level was $7.09. The company report on April 18, 2022 that DigitalBridge and Wafra Progress Strategic Partnership.

Wafra to Convert 31.5% Ownership Position in DigitalBridge’s Investment Management Subsidiary to DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Corporate Level.

Accretive Transaction to Result in 100% DigitalBridge Ownership of Fast-Growing Digital IM Platform.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.05 percent and weekly performance of -8.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, DBRG reached to a volume of 4906126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on DBRG stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DBRG shares from 8.50 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.42.

DBRG stock trade performance evaluation

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.23. With this latest performance, DBRG shares dropped by -1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.08, while it was recorded at 7.11 for the last single week of trading, and 7.18 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.14 and a Gross Margin at +11.38. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.69.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,253 million, or 80.90% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,316,239, which is approximately 3.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,072,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $337.04 million in DBRG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $204.56 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 18.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 59,472,992 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 43,930,718 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 350,916,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,320,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,207,844 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 10,531,138 shares during the same period.