IonQ Inc. [IONQ] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $28

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] loss -11.38% on the last trading session, reaching $8.10 price per share at the time. The company report on April 25, 2022 that IonQ to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 16, 2022.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in quantum computing, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 16, 2022 after the financial markets close.

IonQ will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-407-4018 (domestic) or 201-689-8471 (international) using passcode 13729163. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website here, or directly here.

IonQ Inc. represents 191.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.71 billion with the latest information. IONQ stock price has been found in the range of $8.10 to $9.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 7255107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $22.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 813.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

Trading performance analysis for IONQ stock

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.82. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -38.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.48 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.88, while it was recorded at 9.14 for the last single week of trading, and 13.31 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 54.70 and a Current Ratio set at 54.70.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

There are presently around $699 million, or 39.00% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 29,229,659, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD, holding 6,138,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.11 million in IONQ stocks shares; and OUP MANAGEMENT CO., LLC, currently with $37.9 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IonQ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 71,661,349 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 19,379,760 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 14,548,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,492,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,383,306 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 8,590,631 shares during the same period.