HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] moved up 2.11: Why It’s Important

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.95%. The company report on April 26, 2022 that HCA Healthcare Announces $1.5 Million Partnership With Florida International University to Address National Nursing Faculty Shortage.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced that it will donate $1.5 million to Florida International University’s (FIU) Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences (NWCNHS) to expand its faculty and offer scholarships to increase enrollment and help address the national nursing shortage.

FIU is a federally-designated Hispanic and Minority Serving Institution with a student body that is 61 percent Hispanic. One of the challenges in addressing the national shortage of nurses has been a shortage of qualified RNs to teach in nursing programs. The partnership is part of HCA Healthcare’s commitment of $10 million over three years to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) in order to advance diversity in healthcare.

Over the last 12 months, HCA stock rose by 8.03%. The one-year HCA Healthcare Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.77. The average equity rating for HCA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $84.80 billion, with 309.12 million shares outstanding and 230.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, HCA stock reached a trading volume of 5892829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCA shares is $281.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $274 to $306. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for HCA Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on HCA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HCA Healthcare Inc. is set at 10.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44.

HCA Stock Performance Analysis:

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.95. With this latest performance, HCA shares dropped by -17.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.08 for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 254.43, while it was recorded at 236.14 for the last single week of trading, and 248.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HCA Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.47 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.84.

HCA Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

HCA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA Healthcare Inc. go to 14.63%.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,245 million, or 69.30% of HCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,128,934, which is approximately -1.202% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,931,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.99 billion in HCA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.45 billion in HCA stock with ownership of nearly 1.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HCA Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 447 institutional holders increased their position in HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA] by around 8,227,538 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 14,370,871 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 182,842,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,441,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCA stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,667,449 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,077,267 shares during the same period.