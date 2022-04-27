Goldman slashes price target on Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] – find out why.

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] closed the trading session at $47.27 on 04/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.935, while the highest price level was $47.29. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Dell Technologies Expands Edge Innovations for Retailers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.84 percent and weekly performance of -0.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, DELL reached to a volume of 6515964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $61.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $66 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL stock trade performance evaluation

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, DELL shares dropped by -11.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.21 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.87, while it was recorded at 47.87 for the last single week of trading, and 53.14 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.45. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 781.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 9.43%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,749 million, or 86.50% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 33,476,762, which is approximately -9.689% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,380,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $955.24 million in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $806.0 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 4.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 399 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 44,839,978 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 54,789,134 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 129,716,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,345,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,571,276 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 21,768,135 shares during the same period.