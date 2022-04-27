GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] Stock trading around $1.11 per share: What’s Next?

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] price surged by 29.20 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on April 26, 2022 that GeoVax Announces Issuance of Malaria Vaccine Patent.

GeoVax’s Unique Multi-Antigenic Vaccine Approach Designed to Provide Stronger, Broader Protection Against Malaria.

via NewMediaWire — GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued Patent No. 11,311,612 to GeoVax, pursuant to the Company’s patent application No. 16/648,693 titled “Compositions and Methods for Generating an Immune Response to Treat or Prevent Malaria.” In general, the claims granted in the patent cover GeoVax’s modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vector expressing certain antigens from the malaria parasite.

A sum of 29468473 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 411.93K shares. GeoVax Labs Inc. shares reached a high of $1.29 and dropped to a low of $0.92 until finishing in the latest session at $1.11.

The one-year GOVX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.5.

Guru’s Opinion on GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

GOVX Stock Performance Analysis:

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.82. With this latest performance, GOVX shares dropped by -19.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.34 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3926, while it was recorded at 0.9725 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3335 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GeoVax Labs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4862.72. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4817.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -266.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -167.37.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.00% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 258,766, which is approximately -0.153% of the company’s market cap and around 8.24% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 52,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45000.0 in GOVX stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $30000.0 in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly -16.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 45,026 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 40,858 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 376,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,091 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 24,392 shares during the same period.