For Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA], Analyst sees a drop to $6.30. What next?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] traded at a low on 04/26/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.30. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Lands’ End and QVC Strengthen Relationship With On-Air Launch.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Highly requested apparel brand by QVC customers introduces new way to purchase inclusive swim favorites.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5880419 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Qurate Retail Inc. stands at 5.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.87%.

The market cap for QRTEA stock reached $1.71 billion, with 388.00 million shares outstanding and 338.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 5880419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $6.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 3.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has QRTEA stock performed recently?

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.12. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.70 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.12, while it was recorded at 4.26 for the last single week of trading, and 8.41 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $1,376 million, or 87.90% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 51,455,745, which is approximately -0.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,882,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.69 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $84.68 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 32.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qurate Retail Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 33,883,200 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 54,707,780 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 231,300,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,891,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,261,280 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 18,564,265 shares during the same period.