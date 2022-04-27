For Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM], Analyst sees a rise to $0.80. What next?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] price plunged by -6.03 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Evofem to Present New Research in Gynecological Health at the 2022 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Annual Meeting.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVFM) today announced it will present new data from the Phase 3 AMPOWER Clinical Trial at the 2022 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) annual meeting. The poster presentation details the characterization of women who experienced urinary tract infections (UTIs) during the AMPOWER Study.

“We look forward to presenting our poster at ACOG this year as we continue our efforts to improve the sexual and reproductive health of women,” said Katherine Atkinson, Chief Commercial Officer at Evofem. “Evofem’s presence at ACOG will extend from the poster floor to the Evofem booth and product theatre, where we look forward to providing more information about our research to healthcare providers.”.

A sum of 4582678 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.72M shares. Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $0.198 and dropped to a low of $0.1732 until finishing in the latest session at $0.18.

The one-year EVFM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.48. The average equity rating for EVFM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVFM shares is $1.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36.

EVFM Stock Performance Analysis:

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.65. With this latest performance, EVFM shares dropped by -51.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.67 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3595, while it was recorded at 0.1972 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5641 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evofem Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -2023.30 and a Gross Margin at +21.37. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2488.99.

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 18.50% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,860,966, which is approximately -2.124% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,921,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.76 million in EVFM stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.52 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 1,669,338 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 4,844,256 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 17,024,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,537,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 200,134 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,403,331 shares during the same period.