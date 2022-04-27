For Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV], Analyst sees a drop to $3. What next?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.88 during the day while it closed the day at $2.68. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Clover Health to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022.

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, May 9, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Clover Health Investments Corp. stock has also loss -11.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLOV stock has inclined by 10.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.50% and lost -27.96% year-on date.

The market cap for CLOV stock reached $1.39 billion, with 420.44 million shares outstanding and 339.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.72M shares, CLOV reached a trading volume of 4983113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CLOV stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CLOV shares from 9 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

CLOV stock trade performance evaluation

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.55. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -23.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.25 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 5.50 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.11. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.21.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.05.

Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 18.00%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $375 million, or 29.50% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,887,351, which is approximately 52.281% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 24,847,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.81 million in CLOV stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $22.51 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 51.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 51,910,230 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 28,053,039 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 49,640,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,603,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,007,351 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 643,059 shares during the same period.