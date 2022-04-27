Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Walmart Inc. [WMT] – find out why.

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] slipped around -1.64 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $155.30 at the close of the session, down -1.04%. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Walmart Celebrates Grand Opening of South Carolina Import Distribution Center.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

New Ridgeville location provides business-friendly environment featuring convenient access to the Port of Charleston.

This morning, Walmart associates and managers joined local residents and elected officials for the grand opening of Walmart’s highly anticipated $220 million Import Distribution Center in Ridgeville, S.C. The event featured remarks from Governor Henry McMaster and Mike Gray, SVP Supply Chain Operations, Walmart; as well as a congratulatory video from John Furner, President and CEO, Walmart; and concluded with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Walmart Inc. stock is now 7.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WMT Stock saw the intraday high of $158.13 and lowest of $155.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 160.77, which means current price is +17.64% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.06M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 6527655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Walmart Inc. [WMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $166.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 64.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has WMT stock performed recently?

Walmart Inc. [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.79 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.91, while it was recorded at 157.72 for the last single week of trading, and 144.08 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.97 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50.

Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 8.35%.

Insider trade positions for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

There are presently around $138,438 million, or 32.60% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,160,470, which is approximately -0.071% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,145,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.46 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.53 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly -5.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,453 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 58,711,051 shares. Additionally, 1,057 investors decreased positions by around 53,211,511 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 770,182,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 882,105,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 274 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,933,783 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 5,051,892 shares during the same period.