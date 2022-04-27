Exane BNP Paribas lifts The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] price surged by 3.86 percent to reach at $0.51. The company report on April 21, 2022 that GOODYEAR INTRODUCES NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES UNDER MASTERCRAFT COURSER LINE.

New Mastercraft tires boast all-season performance, improved treadwear and noise barriers for quieter ride.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced an expansion of its Mastercraft® Courser portfolio, introducing the Courser® Trail™ and Trail HD™, as well as the Courser® Quest™ and Quest Plus™. The four new all-season tires are now available.

A sum of 6498137 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.54M shares. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares reached a high of $13.73 and dropped to a low of $12.915 until finishing in the latest session at $13.72.

The one-year GT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.83. The average equity rating for GT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $18.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15, while Nomura kept a Neutral rating on GT stock. On February 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GT shares from 25 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for GT in the course of the last twelve months was 50.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GT Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.63. With this latest performance, GT shares dropped by -2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.12, while it was recorded at 13.67 for the last single week of trading, and 17.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Fundamentals:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.13%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,206 million, or 89.10% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,238,289, which is approximately 4.89% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,912,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $368.72 million in GT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $256.72 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly 1.845% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 28,134,548 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 21,646,454 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 192,910,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,691,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,339,655 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,518,033 shares during the same period.