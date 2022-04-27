Deutsche Bank lifts eBay Inc. [EBAY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] loss -0.99% or -0.53 points to close at $53.10 with a heavy trading volume of 4948702 shares. The company report on April 25, 2022 that CELEBRATING A LEGACY OF COMMITMENT: GLIDE and eBay Present the Grand Finale.

“Power of One” Charity Auction Lunch with American legend Warren Buffett.

GLIDE and eBay are pleased to present the grand finale of the Power of One Charity Auction Lunch with Warren Buffett. Bidding will open on Sunday, June 12 at 7:30pm PST. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, this one-of-a-kind event is back in 2022, with the winning bidder having an opportunity to not only make history, but to spend an unforgettable afternoon with American legend Warren Buffett and build on GLIDE’s enduring legacy of impact.

It opened the trading session at $53.59, the shares rose to $53.96 and dropped to $52.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EBAY points out that the company has recorded -34.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, EBAY reached to a volume of 4948702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $66.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $80 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $73, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on EBAY stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 65 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for EBAY stock

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.75. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.85 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.32, while it was recorded at 53.91 for the last single week of trading, and 66.06 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 11.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $28,314 million, or 92.30% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,694,614, which is approximately -3.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,596,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.45 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.8 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -20.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 481 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 38,318,986 shares. Additionally, 530 investors decreased positions by around 66,907,395 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 422,720,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,946,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,592,927 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 12,058,355 shares during the same period.