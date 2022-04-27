Credit Suisse lifts D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] loss -2.67% on the last trading session, reaching $72.21 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2022 that D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.225 Per Share.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI):.

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter.

D.R. Horton Inc. represents 356.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.75 billion with the latest information. DHI stock price has been found in the range of $72.19 to $76.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, DHI reached a trading volume of 4898166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $114.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 128.73.

Trading performance analysis for DHI stock

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, DHI shares dropped by -7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.92, while it was recorded at 73.12 for the last single week of trading, and 90.19 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

There are presently around $21,425 million, or 83.10% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,496,538, which is approximately 2.664% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,794,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in DHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.15 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 3.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

500 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 21,761,386 shares. Additionally, 437 investors decreased positions by around 24,758,373 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 242,267,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,787,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,271,970 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 2,083,306 shares during the same period.