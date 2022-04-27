Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Is Currently -1.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] price plunged by -1.94 percent to reach at -$0.7. The company report on April 14, 2022 that CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.3125 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on June 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 29, 2022.

About Conagra BrandsConagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America’s leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company’s portfolio is evolving to satisfy people’s changing food preferences. Conagra’s iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender’s®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie’s® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke’s®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

A sum of 4354247 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.82M shares. Conagra Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $36.235 and dropped to a low of $35.39 until finishing in the latest session at $35.41.

The one-year CAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.47. The average equity rating for CAG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $35.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 153.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.04, while it was recorded at 36.15 for the last single week of trading, and 33.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Conagra Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CAG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 0.86%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,454 million, or 85.30% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,951,894, which is approximately -1.707% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 48,259,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.24 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -11.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 388 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 23,909,855 shares. Additionally, 301 investors decreased positions by around 34,322,180 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 342,048,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,280,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,909,603 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 966,280 shares during the same period.