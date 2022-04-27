Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] is -74.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] closed the trading session at $0.13 on 04/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1272, while the highest price level was $0.1362. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Color Star Sets Up Operations in Europe and Revenue of Digital Entertainment Will Increase from the European and American Markets.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, recently announced that their Singaporean subsidiary, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd., has officially entered a strategic cooperation agreement with Versatile Music International Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Versatile Music”). As a high-tech company, Color Star will cooperate deeply with Versatile Music in the field of online digital entertainment.

The band of the British company Versatile Music, Versatile Brass, is one of the world’s leading brass bands. The brass band has had the honor of playing for His Royal Highness Prince Edward and His Holiness the Pope, as well as participating in various important performances and events. Soon, the band will also display their artistic talent and deliver legendary performances to users worldwide on the Color World metaverse platform. Following the cooperation agreement, Versatile Music will join the Color World metaverse platform and establish its own exclusive online company. At the same time, both parties will focus on the production of online concerts and celebrity masterclasses. This will help Color Star to expand further into the European and American markets, consequently attracting more European and American users to join the platform. While on the other hand, Versatile Music will also use its influence in the UK to promote Color World. Not only that, based on Color World’s current selection of celebrity courses, more famous celebrities from Europe and the United States will join the platform to become Color Star tutors in the future. This resulting influx of new courses, virtual merchandise, and other digital products will start a chain reaction resulting in endless new content for the platform. This will likely increase Color World’s number of diverse revenue channels.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -74.49 percent and weekly performance of -10.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -48.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -68.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.69M shares, CSCW reached to a volume of 6936600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CSCW stock trade performance evaluation

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.47. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -48.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.88 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2602, while it was recorded at 0.1432 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5616 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 373,196, which is approximately 66.338% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 103,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $11000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 425,027 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 8,777,089 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,485,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 717,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 268,191 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 8,749,425 shares during the same period.