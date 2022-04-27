CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $19

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] loss -4.30% or -0.62 points to close at $13.80 with a heavy trading volume of 5494732 shares. The company report on April 26, 2022 that A Solid Choice for Customers – and for a Sustainable Future.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– CNH Industrial.

Remanufactured parts are a great option for owners of CNH Industrial equipment. CNH Industrial “Reman” parts are remanufactured and tested to original performance specifications by using state-of-the-art techniques, strict guidelines, advanced manufacturing systems, and unequaled quality control. CNH Industrial Reman has even lessened its environmental impact by reducing use of raw materials by about 4,200 tons per year for product remanufactured in North America, with a corresponding reduction in CO2 emissions.

It opened the trading session at $14.22, the shares rose to $14.24 and dropped to $13.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNHI points out that the company has recorded -11.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.57M shares, CNHI reached to a volume of 5494732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $17.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.29.

Trading performance analysis for CNHI stock

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.65. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.43 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.28, while it was recorded at 14.92 for the last single week of trading, and 16.45 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 10.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

There are presently around $7,612 million, or 47.56% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 97,910,801, which is approximately -19.118% of the company’s market cap and around 27.17% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 38,612,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $556.79 million in CNHI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $474.42 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly 1.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 99,953,565 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 61,098,816 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 366,849,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,902,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,520,639 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 10,395,216 shares during the same period.