Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] is -45.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] traded at a low on 04/26/22, posting a -6.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.77. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Bitfarms Up-listing to the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF) (“Bitfarms” or the “Company”), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, has received final approval for the listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4218823 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bitfarms Ltd. stands at 8.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.46%.

The market cap for BITF stock reached $773.97 million, with 187.82 million shares outstanding and 169.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 4218823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

How has BITF stock performed recently?

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.06. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -25.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.41 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 4.88 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.05 and a Gross Margin at +65.56. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

There are presently around $72 million, or 14.02% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 8,352,711, which is approximately -25.507% of the company’s market cap and around 14.93% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,263,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.69 million in BITF stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $6.36 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly 56.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bitfarms Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 6,421,522 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 9,089,625 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,837,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,348,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 634,193 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,049,941 shares during the same period.