Barclays slashes price target on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] – find out why.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] closed the trading session at $28.05 on 04/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.83, while the highest price level was $28.34. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that it expects to report results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday morning, May 5, 2022, before the market opens.

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time, Healthcare Realty Trust expects to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties via an Internet link at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same Internet site address.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.35 percent and weekly performance of 2.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, HR reached to a volume of 4488960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $33.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on HR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

HR stock trade performance evaluation

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, HR shares gained by 1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.09 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.06, while it was recorded at 28.03 for the last single week of trading, and 30.50 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.29 and a Gross Margin at +22.41. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,973 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,845,046, which is approximately 4.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,621,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $602.82 million in HR stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $326.63 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly 15.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 12,306,223 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 14,185,772 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 116,022,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,514,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,351,797 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,141,059 shares during the same period.