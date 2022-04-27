Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] moved down -5.48: Why It’s Important

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] traded at a low on 04/26/22, posting a -5.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.93. The company report on March 28, 2022 that CANNABIS AMNESTY PARTNERS WITH TOQi, AURORA CANNABIS TO CREATE ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY WITH FIRST TOQi FELLOWSHIP.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Fellowship Aims to Bring Justice + Equality to Communities Harmed by Cannabis Criminalization; Applications Now Open for Two Summer Interns .

TOQi Technologies Ltd., award-winning creators of elegantly designed cannabis technology products, has partnered with Cannabis Amnesty, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to righting the historical wrongs created by cannabis prohibition, to launch the TOQi Fellowship for Cannabis Amnesty. The inaugural Fellows, who will begin their internships during the summer of 2022, will also be supported by Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), a global leader in the medical and recreational cannabis industry, committed to high quality products and access for patients and consumers. This paid internship is designed to create economic opportunities for people from communities harmed by decades of cannabis prohibition while increasing Cannabis Amnesty’s capacity to develop groundbreaking advocacy and programming.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6003601 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aurora Cannabis Inc. stands at 6.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.16%.

The market cap for ACB stock reached $829.42 million, with 198.21 million shares outstanding and 198.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.21M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 6003601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]?

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7.49 to $6.78. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

How has ACB stock performed recently?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.54. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -34.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.35 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 5.74 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.48 and a Gross Margin at -73.36. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -282.16.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -15.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.61. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$392,966 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $107 million, or 19.76% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 11,435,872, which is approximately 1.508% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,064,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.8 million in ACB stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $4.88 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly -12.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 5,087,750 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 4,528,191 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 25,048,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,663,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,961,538 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 962,453 shares during the same period.