Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] fell -6.42% so far this year. What now?

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] loss -8.76% or -1.9 points to close at $19.80 with a heavy trading volume of 9351590 shares. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Ares Capital Corporation Announces March 31, 2022 Financial Results and Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.42 Per Share.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Dividend Declarations.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter dividend of $0.42 per share. The second quarter dividend is payable on June 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2022. The Board of Directors previously declared on February 9, 2022 an additional dividend of $0.03, subject to the satisfaction of certain Maryland law requirements, payable on June 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $21.45, the shares rose to $21.45 and dropped to $19.775, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARCC points out that the company has recorded -6.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, ARCC reached to a volume of 9351590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $22.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ARCC shares from 16 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07.

Trading performance analysis for ARCC stock

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.85. With this latest performance, ARCC shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.59 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.20, while it was recorded at 21.62 for the last single week of trading, and 20.80 for the last 200 days.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

There are presently around $3,135 million, or 31.85% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 10,750,928, which is approximately 7.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 10,280,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.08 million in ARCC stocks shares; and OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP, currently with $125.38 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly 1.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

327 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 12,474,169 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 9,727,278 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 122,265,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,466,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,710,624 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,002,373 shares during the same period.