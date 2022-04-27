Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] Is Currently -4.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] slipped around -0.47 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.81 at the close of the session, down -4.57%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Antero Midstream Announces First Quarter 2022 Return of Capital and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream”) today announced that the Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the first quarter of 2022. In addition, Antero Midstream announced plans to issue their first quarter 2022 earnings on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Antero Midstream Corporation stock is now 1.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AM Stock saw the intraday high of $10.145 and lowest of $9.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.71, which means current price is +7.10% above from all time high which was touched on 04/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, AM reached a trading volume of 7240092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $10.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on AM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has AM stock performed recently?

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.02. With this latest performance, AM shares dropped by -14.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.30 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.43, while it was recorded at 10.63 for the last single week of trading, and 10.17 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.21 and a Gross Margin at +65.21. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.89.

Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Antero Midstream Corporation go to 6.20%.

Insider trade positions for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

There are presently around $2,564 million, or 55.00% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 31,346,762, which is approximately -3.145% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,049,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $319.19 million in AM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $310.19 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly -0.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 14,615,633 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 23,215,195 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 211,598,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,429,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,649,520 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 10,638,961 shares during the same period.