Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] Revenue clocked in at $305.50 million, down -35.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] traded at a low on 04/26/22, posting a -4.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.44. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Amicus Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022.

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 877-303-5859 (U.S./Canada) or 678-224-7784 (international), conference ID: 7867383. A live audio webcast and related presentation materials can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at ir.amicusrx.com. Web participants are encouraged to register on the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5771936 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stands at 4.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.52%.

The market cap for FOLD stock reached $2.20 billion, with 287.43 million shares outstanding and 250.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, FOLD reached a trading volume of 5771936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $14.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on FOLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

How has FOLD stock performed recently?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.27. With this latest performance, FOLD shares dropped by -20.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.98 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 7.88 for the last single week of trading, and 10.14 for the last 200 days.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.44 and a Gross Margin at +86.69. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.96.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]

There are presently around $2,367 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 26,648,674, which is approximately 9.685% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 26,559,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.96 million in FOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $200.8 million in FOLD stock with ownership of nearly 4.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FOLD] by around 23,517,411 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 14,479,284 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 264,283,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,280,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOLD stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,265,696 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,327,969 shares during the same period.