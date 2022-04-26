W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Revenue clocked in at $558.00 million, up 46.44% YTD: What’s Next?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] closed the trading session at $4.73 on 04/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.36, while the highest price level was $4.7795. The company report on April 20, 2022 that W&T Offshore Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) announced the timing of its first quarter of 2022 earnings release and conference call.

The Company is scheduled to issue its first quarter of 2022 earnings release on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after the close of trading. A conference call to discuss financial and operational results is scheduled for Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.44 percent and weekly performance of -3.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, WTI reached to a volume of 8193382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $7.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WTI shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

WTI stock trade performance evaluation

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.27. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 11.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.66 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.62, while it was recorded at 5.05 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.61 and a Gross Margin at +43.38. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.43.

W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $262 million, or 37.50% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,744,006, which is approximately 4.406% of the company’s market cap and around 33.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,762,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.58 million in WTI stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $16.0 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly -4.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 11,191,866 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 10,137,794 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 31,468,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,797,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,387,410 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,818,371 shares during the same period.