why VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.12

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] price surged by 1.18 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on April 21, 2022 that VICI Properties Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2022 Results.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

A sum of 11299063 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.96M shares. VICI Properties Inc. shares reached a high of $30.06 and dropped to a low of $29.33 until finishing in the latest session at $30.03.

The one-year VICI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.49. The average equity rating for VICI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $35.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 173.60.

VICI Stock Performance Analysis:

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.46 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.14, while it was recorded at 29.98 for the last single week of trading, and 29.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VICI Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

VICI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.20%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,020 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,507,481, which is approximately 1.928% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 58,635,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.68 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 0.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 66,178,048 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 50,515,862 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 658,925,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 775,619,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,608,783 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 16,920,643 shares during the same period.