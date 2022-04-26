why Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.00

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ: HCDI] price surged by 12.95 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Listing of Six Multi-Family Projects totaling $278 million with Kidder Mathews Inc..

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes®,” or the “Company”), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced it has listed six Western Washington apartment projects totaling 734 units for a combined value of $278 million with Kidder Mathews, the largest independent brokerage firm on the West Coast.

“Rental rates continue to escalate at unprecedented levels driving up project apartment values as demand for multi-family housing exceeds the limited supply in the Puget Sound Region of Western Washington. We are capitalizing on this market dynamic by listing for sale our current owned inventory of six apartment projects totaling 734 units in various stages of construction,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

A sum of 19659988 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 92.32K shares. Harbor Custom Development Inc. shares reached a high of $2.98 and dropped to a low of $2.34 until finishing in the latest session at $2.53.

The one-year HCDI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.38. The average equity rating for HCDI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCDI shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harbor Custom Development Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

HCDI Stock Performance Analysis:

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.43. With this latest performance, HCDI shares gained by 4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.14 for Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.16, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 2.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harbor Custom Development Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.90 and a Gross Margin at +28.82. Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.71.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 13.80% of HCDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 446,863, which is approximately -1.515% of the company’s market cap and around 24.10% of the total institutional ownership; INTELLECTUS PARTNERS, LLC, holding 393,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.99 million in HCDI stocks shares; and REDMOND ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.73 million in HCDI stock with ownership of nearly -5.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harbor Custom Development Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ:HCDI] by around 188,061 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 436,041 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,088,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,712,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCDI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,814 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 350,791 shares during the same period.