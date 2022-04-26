why Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.21

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] traded at a low on 04/25/22, posting a -5.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.61. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Gran Tierra Energy Announces Corporate Update.

Achieved First Quarter 2022 Total Company Average Production of 29,362 BOPD, Up 20% Year-on-Year.

Acordionero and Costayaco Infill Development Drilling Campaigns Yielding Encouraging Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9644050 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at 8.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.10%.

The market cap for GTE stock reached $827.83 million, with 367.02 million shares outstanding and 359.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.17M shares, GTE reached a trading volume of 9644050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTE shares is $2.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has GTE stock performed recently?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.55. With this latest performance, GTE shares dropped by -1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.85 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5396, while it was recorded at 1.7340 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9437 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

There are presently around $124 million, or 17.70% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 27,357,912, which is approximately -6.078% of the company’s market cap and around 2.31% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 10,300,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.51 million in GTE stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $14.88 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly -2.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 15,824,007 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 5,086,696 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 52,059,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,970,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,530,289 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,560,543 shares during the same period.