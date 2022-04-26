why Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.67

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.38% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.09%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Net Income of $420 Million and EPS of $0.93.

Underlying Net Income of $476 million and EPS of $1.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) today reported first quarter 2022 financial results. The earnings press release, investor presentation, and financial supplement are available at http://investor.citizensbank.com. In addition, these materials will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Over the last 12 months, CFG stock dropped by -8.88%. The one-year Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.76. The average equity rating for CFG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.90 billion, with 424.69 million shares outstanding and 424.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.26M shares, CFG stock reached a trading volume of 7183988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $54.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $64 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.34.

CFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -14.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.58 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.47, while it was recorded at 42.98 for the last single week of trading, and 47.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citizens Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.18. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

CFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,201 million, or 83.30% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,325,702, which is approximately -1.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,920,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.22 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 26.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 38,421,809 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 35,112,735 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 385,374,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,909,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,549,849 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 4,305,460 shares during the same period.