Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. What else is Wall St. saying

The company report on April 20, 2022 that Host Hotels & Resorts Disposes of Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), today announced that it has sold the 1,780-room Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel for approximately $373 million, which represents a 28.0x EBITDA multiple1 on 2019 EBITDA. The EBITDA multiple includes approximately $136 million of estimated foregone capital expenditures over the next five years. In connection with the sale, the Company is providing a $250 million bridge loan to the purchaser.

James F. Risoleo, president and chief executive officer, said, “The sale of the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel represents another important step in the transformation of our portfolio as we look to deploy capital into assets that will bolster our EBITDA growth profile. Since the beginning of 2021, we have invested $1.6 billion in early-cycle acquisitions, and we have disposed of eight hotels at a value of $1.4 billion, including amounts due under seller financing. The blended EBITDA multiple on our seven hotel acquisitions is 13.0×2, which compares favorably to the 17.7×1 EBITDA multiple, including estimated foregone capital expenditures, on our eight hotel dispositions.”.

It opened the trading session at $20.275, the shares rose to $20.98 and dropped to $20.225, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HST points out that the company has recorded 23.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.66M shares, HST reached to a volume of 10802597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $21.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $18, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 94.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.66. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 11.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.32 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.75, while it was recorded at 20.60 for the last single week of trading, and 17.23 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.74 and a Gross Margin at -2.32. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.09.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

There are presently around $15,314 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,950,121, which is approximately -0.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 78,444,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in HST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.43 billion in HST stock with ownership of nearly -0.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 62,502,896 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 59,045,782 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 623,298,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 744,847,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,239,401 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 14,529,327 shares during the same period.