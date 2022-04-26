Wall Street Analyst Initiated XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. What else is Wall St. saying

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.42% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.50%. The company report on April 1, 2022 that XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for March and First Quarter 2022.

15,414 vehicles delivered in March 2022, a 202% increase year-over-year and a 148% increase month-over-month.

34,561 vehicles delivered in Q1 2022, a 159% increase year-over-year .

Over the last 12 months, XPEV stock dropped by -26.64%. The one-year XPeng Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.79. The average equity rating for XPEV stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.37 billion, with 850.48 million shares outstanding and 456.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.84M shares, XPEV stock reached a trading volume of 8750143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $49.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.10.

XPEV Stock Performance Analysis:

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.50. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -17.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.29 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.46, while it was recorded at 24.83 for the last single week of trading, and 39.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XPeng Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.39 and a Gross Margin at +12.50. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.17.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -15.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.52. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$419,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

XPEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.88%.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,621 million, or 36.80% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,531,048, which is approximately 13.464% of the company’s market cap and around 6.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,595,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $467.75 million in XPEV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $416.31 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 1.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 43,317,450 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 33,592,158 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 158,567,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,476,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,606,486 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,310,528 shares during the same period.