Wall Street Analyst Initiated Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.22% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.61%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Tech Leaders: UPST, NEXCF, CASA, NRRWF; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in AI, Metaverse, E-Commerce and Telecom.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), and Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA).

Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

Over the last 12 months, UPST stock dropped by -28.45%. The one-year Upstart Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.5. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.16 billion, with 82.67 million shares outstanding and 73.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.82M shares, UPST stock reached a trading volume of 8476695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $174.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBN Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 8.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPST in the course of the last twelve months was 44.75.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -31.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.41 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.73, while it was recorded at 79.39 for the last single week of trading, and 182.32 for the last 200 days.

UPST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,227 million, or 46.20% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 9,690,630, which is approximately 127.99% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,981,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $373.27 million in UPST stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $299.72 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -67.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 15,367,894 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 15,119,896 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 12,575,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,063,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,400,293 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 4,643,709 shares during the same period.