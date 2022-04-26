Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Southern Company [SO]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] slipped around -0.94 points on Monday, while shares priced at $74.97 at the close of the session, down -1.24%. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Virginia Natural Gas incorporates artificial intelligence to help protect critical infrastructure.

Over the past decade, Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) has continuously worked to modernize its pipeline infrastructure and has coordinated efforts with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, local governments, excavators and Virginia 811 (VA811) to promote safe digging and build awareness of the damage prevention laws that keep customers and communities safe.

The investments VNG has made in infrastructure upgrades have created some of the safest, most modern pipelines that customers depend on for the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas. By modernizing more than 400 miles of aging, older pipes through the Steps to Advance Virginia’s Energy (SAVE) program, VNG is enhancing the safety and reliability of systems to meet current and future energy needs for generations to come.

The Southern Company stock is now 9.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SO Stock saw the intraday high of $76.32 and lowest of $73.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 77.24, which means current price is +21.37% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 7393330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Southern Company [SO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $71.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $73 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $71, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

How has SO stock performed recently?

The Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 8.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.63 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.00, while it was recorded at 76.02 for the last single week of trading, and 66.19 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for The Southern Company [SO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.47%.

Insider trade positions for The Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around $49,100 million, or 61.40% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,764,249, which is approximately 0.155% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,889,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.61 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.99 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 0.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

857 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 28,496,922 shares. Additionally, 594 investors decreased positions by around 18,364,180 shares, while 267 investors held positions by with 599,951,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 646,812,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 198 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,068,140 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,960,092 shares during the same period.