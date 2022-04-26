Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Is Currently 5.33 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] closed the trading session at $2.37 on 04/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.185, while the highest price level was $2.39. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Vinco Ventures, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Year and Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG), a digital media and content technologies holding company (“Vinco Ventures,” “Vinco,” or the “Company”), today announced its results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

“As of the end of 2020, we had a market cap of approximately $20 million and total stockholders’ equity of approximately $14 million, and through equity growth and our acquisition of an 80% equity interest in Lomotif through ZVV Media Partners, our joint venture with ZASH Global Media and Entertainment, our market cap has increased as of the end of last week to over $507 million and our total stockholders’ equity has increased to $134 million,” said CEO Lisa King. “As we continue our transition to a digital media and content technologies company, we are focused on our four pillars: We strive to entertain broad global audiences with compelling content, engage users with rich experiences on our Lomotif social media platform, create unique opportunities to endorse and advertise brands through our marketing platform and influencer relationships, and enrich the lives of our users. We believe we can continue to grow into a robust international media and entertainment company focused on content and engagement with millions of users around the world.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.42 percent and weekly performance of -5.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.29M shares, BBIG reached to a volume of 10137060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

BBIG stock trade performance evaluation

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.58. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -23.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.48 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -780.97 and a Gross Margin at -12.87. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7231.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,099.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -326.92.

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39 million, or 9.20% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,289,880, which is approximately 110.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,254,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.07 million in BBIG stocks shares; and SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $2.95 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 10,265,091 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 11,520,011 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,531,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,253,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,751,195 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 853,942 shares during the same period.