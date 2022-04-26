Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] moved down -5.64: Why It’s Important

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] traded at a low on 04/22/22, posting a -5.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $51.91. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Verizon reports 1Q earnings for 2022.

Company reports record demand for fixed wireless broadband, wireless service revenue growth and continued 5G Ultra Wideband network expansion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 44935505 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verizon Communications Inc. stands at 2.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.56%.

The market cap for VZ stock reached $228.52 billion, with 4.17 billion shares outstanding and 3.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.87M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 44935505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $60.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on VZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 18.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has VZ stock performed recently?

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, VZ shares gained by 1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.12 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.97, while it was recorded at 53.69 for the last single week of trading, and 53.42 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 3.27%.

Insider trade positions for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

There are presently around $139,906 million, or 65.50% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 321,650,268, which is approximately -1.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 290,740,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.09 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.85 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,605 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 120,466,104 shares. Additionally, 1,319 investors decreased positions by around 102,083,685 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 2,472,623,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,695,173,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 288 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,204,267 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 10,749,720 shares during the same period.