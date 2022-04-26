Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Revenue clocked in at $13.64 billion, down -13.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] loss -0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $50.84 price per share at the time. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Truist Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers: “We Want the Earth, and Everyone on It, to Thrive.”.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Truist.

With Earth Day approaching, I’ve been thinking about the similarities between sustaining our finances and sustaining the planet. Just as everyone can do their part to nurture the earth, we also need to cultivate long-term financial well-being. At Truist, both are key to our purpose—to inspire and build better lives and communities. We want the earth, and everyone on it, to thrive. Both involve delaying gratification at times, foregoing our wants of today to enable a better tomorrow. Our decisions, whether they involve money or the planet, can affect not just our future, but our children’s futures. And when we prioritize sustaining our environment, we create a world where generations can prosper in many ways, including economically. One of the many ways we’re helping maintain both the environment and financial well-being is with our LightStream loans: They’re paperless, and you can use them for earth-friendly purchases like electric vehicles or solar panels for your home. And with every LightStream loan Truist makes, a tree is planted. There’s more on this and our other sustainability initiatives in our upcoming 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report. Let’s think of every day as Earth Day, and keep creating and sustaining an environment that can provide resources—natural and financial—for us all.

Truist Financial Corporation represents 1.33 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $69.80 billion with the latest information. TFC stock price has been found in the range of $48.915 to $50.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 12586855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $64.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $77, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TFC stock. On January 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TFC shares from 69 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 26.58.

Trading performance analysis for TFC stock

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.46. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -13.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.12 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.74, while it was recorded at 51.68 for the last single week of trading, and 59.19 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.99. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 2.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

There are presently around $49,457 million, or 74.60% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,494,076, which is approximately 0.678% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,681,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.87 billion in TFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.24 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 2.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

759 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 23,553,954 shares. Additionally, 583 investors decreased positions by around 28,490,361 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 919,797,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 971,842,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,300,348 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,253,116 shares during the same period.