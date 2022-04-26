The Walt Disney Company [DIS] moved down -2.79: Why It’s Important

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] closed the trading session at $118.27 on 04/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $118.15, while the highest price level was $121.89. The company report on April 22, 2022 that THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY INVITES APPLICATIONS FROM INNOVATIVE GROWTH-STAGE COMPANIES FOR 2022 DISNEY ACCELERATOR PROGRAM.

The Walt Disney Company announced today that it is accepting applications for the 2022 Disney Accelerator, a business development program designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world. The program, now in its seventh year, is expected to begin in July and conclude with a Demo Day in the fall. Applications are due by May 13, 2022.

Building on Disney’s near century-long history of leveraging technology to deliver unparalleled storytelling and immersive experiences to audiences around the globe, the 2022 Disney Accelerator is open to growth-stage companies with a vision for making an impact on the future of technology and entertainment. Participants will be connected with the creativity, imagination and expertise of Disney and receive exceptional mentorship and guidance from the Company’s leadership team. For this year’s program, the Disney Accelerator team is interested in companies innovating in: artificial intelligence (AI), data and analytics, immersive experiences, machine learning (ML), personalization, robotics, sports tech, and web3.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.64 percent and weekly performance of -9.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.88M shares, DIS reached to a volume of 19427630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $186.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $220 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $172, while Guggenheim kept a Neutral rating on DIS stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DIS shares from 200 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 152.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.35. With this latest performance, DIS shares dropped by -14.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.37 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.87, while it was recorded at 124.83 for the last single week of trading, and 158.95 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.61. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.00.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.44. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 41.56%.

There are presently around $138,860 million, or 66.00% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 137,951,580, which is approximately 0.275% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 116,787,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.81 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.65 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,887 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 56,993,556 shares. Additionally, 1,283 investors decreased positions by around 66,594,090 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 1,050,504,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,174,091,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 328 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,788,440 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 6,236,247 shares during the same period.