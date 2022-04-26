Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] moved up 0.11: Why It’s Important

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.11% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.69%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Teva and MedinCell Receive Complete Response Letter for TV-46000/mdc-IRM.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), and MedinCell (Euronext: MEDCL) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for TV-46000/mdc-IRM (risperidone extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use) for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Teva and Medincell remain committed to the development of risperidone and to providing patients with access to the product in the U.S., as quickly as possible. Teva is reviewing its next steps based on the letter and will work closely with FDA to address their recommendations.

Over the last 12 months, TEVA stock dropped by -13.95%. The one-year Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.93. The average equity rating for TEVA stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.88 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.76M shares, TEVA stock reached a trading volume of 7029548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 46.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.69. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 11.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.70 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.67, while it was recorded at 9.50 for the last single week of trading, and 8.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 8.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 229.31. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of $35,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TEVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 1.70%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,610 million, or 45.30% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 132,350,750, which is approximately 11.335% of the company’s market cap and around 1.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,153,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.2 million in TEVA stocks shares; and ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $219.3 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 45,468,221 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 72,083,134 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 387,974,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,525,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,955,338 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 51,883,226 shares during the same period.